$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $15.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $64.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.15 million to $64.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZWI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

