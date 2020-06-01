$223.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will announce $223.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.44 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $224.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $895.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $945.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $910.25 million, with estimates ranging from $874.67 million to $983.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

AIV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 77,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,251. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,806,000 after acquiring an additional 172,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

