24,252 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 116,926 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,084,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,827 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,464,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

