$258.78 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to post $258.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.10 million and the lowest is $251.52 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $220.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after buying an additional 156,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 3,412,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

