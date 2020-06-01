$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Aecom reported sales of $4.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $12.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aecom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

