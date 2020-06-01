$307.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will announce $307.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.50 million and the highest is $313.16 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 25,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,997.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Todd M. Santiago acquired 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 372,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,007.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,302 shares of company stock worth $588,631.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $33,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $1,350,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,278. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

