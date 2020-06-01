3,200 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $81.02. 12,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,968. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

