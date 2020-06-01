$47.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report sales of $47.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the lowest is $45.34 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $83.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $338.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $381.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.55 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $597.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 769,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.07. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

