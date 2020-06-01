$55.47 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $55.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $44.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $230.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.34 million to $235.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.21 million to $297.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NYSE:ADC traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. 20,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

