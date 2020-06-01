$57.55 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $57.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $55.28 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $43.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $226.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.13 million, with estimates ranging from $247.38 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 698,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,577 shares of company stock valued at $222,401 over the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

