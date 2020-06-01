$666.18 Million in Sales Expected for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will announce $666.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.10 million and the lowest is $651.17 million. HB Fuller posted sales of $759.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 301,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

