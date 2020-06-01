983,042 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 983,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,007,000. Prologis makes up 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Prologis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,630. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

