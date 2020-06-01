Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.0327

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,517.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

