Advanced Internet Blocks Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $140.14 million and $22,736.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00482122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.