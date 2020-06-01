AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 137 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day moving average is $254.78.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.