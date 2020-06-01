AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- accounts for approximately 2.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 142,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $182.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

