AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $8.33 on Monday, reaching $585.53. 189,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,544. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,347. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

