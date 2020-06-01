AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,951 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Canopy Growth makes up approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

