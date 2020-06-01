AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,239. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

