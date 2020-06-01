AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 273.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.24. 10,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,379. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

