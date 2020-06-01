Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Aecom reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aecom during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aecom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 1,247,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,828. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

