AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.84. 2,553,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in AEGON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

