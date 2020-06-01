Aencoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74,960.00 (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $74,960.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.04724808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

