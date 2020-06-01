Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,211% compared to the typical volume of 405 call options.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 86,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,535. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

