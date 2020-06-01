Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,749.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

