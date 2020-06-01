Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.95

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air China Ltd will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

