Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AKTX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 307,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,823. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

