Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander's activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Alexander’s stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.88. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alexander’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

