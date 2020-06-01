Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.29. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,950,100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

