Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,767,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,388,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,109,822. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

