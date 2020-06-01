Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

ALLO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. 1,548,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

