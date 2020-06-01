Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,434.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The company has a market capitalization of $978.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

