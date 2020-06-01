Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $298,411.80 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Cory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 888,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,934.00 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

