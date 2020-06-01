Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $42,820.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 221,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameresco by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.