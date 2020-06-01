American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.11, approximately 50,282,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,811,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $13,094,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

