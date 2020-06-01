Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 714.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,866. The stock has a market cap of $780.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 3.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

