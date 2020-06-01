Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 3,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $243.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.