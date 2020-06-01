Analysts Anticipate HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. HB Fuller reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 301,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

