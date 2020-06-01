Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Home Bancshares reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 924,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

