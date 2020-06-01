Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $35,493,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 916.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.