Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.80 Million

Brokerages expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $640.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.40 million and the highest is $645.00 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $191.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

OPCH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 213,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.