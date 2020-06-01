Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ORN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,559. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

