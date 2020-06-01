Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 44,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $909,297.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 176,505 shares of company stock worth $3,378,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 214,980 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 180,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,595. The company has a market cap of $854.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

