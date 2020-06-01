Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($20.12) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $370,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,578.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,984,536 shares of company stock worth $194,188,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 9,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,705. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.62. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

