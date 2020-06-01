Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the ten analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and eight have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.61 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFI International an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

TFII stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $36.65.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

