Analysts Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.47 Million

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to announce sales of $26.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.07 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $50.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $117.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.66 million to $133.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

