Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.55 Million

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $127.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $128.10 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $156.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $500.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $501.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.05 million, with estimates ranging from $530.10 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

