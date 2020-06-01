Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $18.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $20.69 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $95.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $156.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the period.

AERI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,087. The company has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

