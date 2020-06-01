Analysts Expect CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBTX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. CBTX reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBTX will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CBTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CBTX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,453. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $235,430.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

