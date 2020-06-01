Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 165.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,664. The company has a market cap of $83.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

